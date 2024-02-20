French warships in Red Sea intercept drones in attacks from Yemen, defence ministry says

French warships in the Red Sea have intercepted and destroyed two drones in attacks coming from Yemen, the French defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the night of February 19th to 20th, French Multi-Mission Frigates detected multiple drone attacks originating from Yemen in their respective patrol zones in the Gulf of Aden and the southern Red Sea. Two drones were engaged and destroyed," it said.

