MP Transport Commissioner holds talks with CM Yadav over making dept people-friendly
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:54 IST
Newly-appointed Transport Commissioner D P Gupta on Thursday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and apprised him of the plan to make his department more people-friendly, an official said.
During the meeting, Gupta also apprised the chief minister of the plan to make use of modern technology to ensure transparency in the functioning of the department, he said. The 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was recently appointed as the transport commissioner of the state by the Madhya Pradesh government.
