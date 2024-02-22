Left Menu

CM Sukhu releases new version of Himachal Pradesh Land Code

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:05 IST
CM Sukhu releases new version of Himachal Pradesh Land Code
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday released the new version of the Himachal Pradesh Land Code, which compiles 64 acts, 59 rules and about 340 notifications and guidelines related to revenue and other departments.

Sukhu said the land code was first released in 1922 and had not been amended since then, according to a statement issued here.

However, numerous laws and guidelines related to land matters were amended and issued from time to time, he said.

The chief minister said the land code book would be made available in the offices of the deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate and in tehsil offices for updated information about all the acts, rules, notifications and guidelines.

This will help the officers concerned in resolving revenue related matters efficiently so as to provide relief to the people, Sukhu said.

The government has been organising Revenue Lok Adalats during the last two days of every month for speedy disposal of land related cases and since October 2023, a record 89,091 mutation and 6,029 pending cases of partition have been resolved on the spot through them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024