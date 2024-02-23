US, China officials discuss Russia-North Korea military cooperation, State Dept says
A top U.S. official on North Korea held a video call this week with China's envoy on Korean Peninsula affairs in which they discussed the growing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, the State Department said on Friday.
U.S. Senior Official for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Jung Pak's call on Wednesday with China's Liu Xiaoming also touched on North Korea's "increasingly destabilizing and escalatory behavior," the department said in a statement.
