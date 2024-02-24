Left Menu

A money laundering watchdog removes the UAE, Uganda, Barbados and Gibraltar from a watchlist

An international watchdog said Friday that it was removing the United Arab Emirates from its so-called gray list of countries that dont take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.The announcement was made by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force following its meeting in the French capital.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 02:11 IST
A money laundering watchdog removes the UAE, Uganda, Barbados and Gibraltar from a watchlist
  • Country:
  • France

An international watchdog said Friday that it was removing the United Arab Emirates from its so-called gray list of countries that don't take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The announcement was made by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force following its meeting in the French capital. The FATF welcomed the UAE's ''significant progress in improving" its anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing policies.

Barbados, Gibraltar and Uganda will also be removed from the FATF's gray list, the watchdog said in a statement Friday following its plenary meetings.

They ''will no longer be subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process," the watchdog said in a statement.

Being on the watchdog's gray list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024