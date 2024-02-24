52 people sickened at pharmaceutical packing site in Pennsylvania

At least 52 people were taken to a hospital with nausea after police responded to emergency calls about exposure to hazardous materials on Friday at a pharmaceutical packaging facility in eastern Pennsylvania, local media reported. Police in Upper Macungie Township, about 50 miles north of Philadelphia, arrived at the Sharp Services facility there to find a chemical smell and people feeling sick who were dealing headaches and vomiting, CBS News reported.

It was not clear what the source of the smell or nausea was, but the facility had since been cleared for reopening, CBS reported. Local police and Sharp Services, which was founded in Pennsylvania, did not immediately respond to questions.

