One killed in blast at firecracker factory in TN
PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 24-02-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
One worker was killed and another grieviously injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Sattur in the district on Saturday, said police. The incident took place when the workers were handling chemicals, they said and added that the injured have been rushed to the Government Hospital at Virudhunagar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sattur
- Virudhunagar
Advertisement