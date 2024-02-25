Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis target fuel tanker Torm Thor in Gulf of Aden

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-02-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 04:07 IST
Yemen's Houthis target fuel tanker Torm Thor in Gulf of Aden
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted MV Torm Thor, a U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated oil tanker, in the Gulf of Aden, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech early on Sunday.

The Houthis say they have been attacking shipping lanes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza War.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

