Yemen's Houthis target fuel tanker Torm Thor in Gulf of Aden
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted MV Torm Thor, a U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated oil tanker, in the Gulf of Aden, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech early on Sunday.
The Houthis say they have been attacking shipping lanes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza War.
