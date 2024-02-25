Yemen's Houthis target fuel tanker Torm Thor in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted MV Torm Thor, a U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated oil tanker, in the Gulf of Aden, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech early on Sunday.

The Houthis say they have been attacking shipping lanes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza War.

