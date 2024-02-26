China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- China
China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement