China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:08 IST
  • China

China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

 

