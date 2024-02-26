Left Menu

Allcargo Supply Chain aims to add 3 million sq ft of warehousing space in 2-3 years

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:54 IST
Allcargo Group's logistics arm Allcargo Supply Chain Private Limited (ASPL) on Monday said it aims to add a 3 million square feet of warehousing space in the next two-three years as part of its expansion plan.

Currently operating with 6 million sq ft of space, the company said in the initial phase of expansion, it plans to begin from the north and south regions.

ASPL has warehouses spread across more than 80 locations in India.

The company said its nationwide expansion plan includes the establishment of standardized warehouses equipped with cutting-edge facilities.

These warehouses will cater to all sectors, with ASPL's client distribution comprising 25 per cent from the chemical sector, 30 per cent from e-commerce, 25 per cent from auto engineering, and 15 per cent from other verticals, it said.

''Our expansion plan is not just about increasing square footage; it's about strengthening our capabilities to better serve our clients.

''With modern infrastructure and advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), our warehouses will optimize the process of moving and storing goods while adhering to all required compliances,'' said Sushil Rathi, Director at ASPL.

ASPL has more than 27 multi-user chemical warehouses, serving over 70 companies. It has recently set up a Grade A chemical warehousing facility at its facility in Navi Mumbai.

