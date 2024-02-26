President Ramaphosa hails late Namibian President as leader

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Namibian President Hage Geingob as a leader committed to his people.

Geingob passed away earlier this month while being treated for cancer.

Over the weekend, President Ramaphosa joined the Geingob family and other Heads of State at Geingob’s funeral service held in Namibia.

“I will forever remember, very fondly, his brotherly love. I remain inspired by the dedication he demonstrated towards his work, his undoubted commitment to the wellbeing of his people and his desire to see a peaceful, united and developing continent of Africa.

“His support and guidance to me and to fellow Heads of State and Government within SADC remains invaluable to this day and in the future,” President Ramaphosa said.

According to a statement by the Presidency, President Ramaphosa and Geingob “enjoyed a close relationship”.

“President Ramaphosa reiterates, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, his deep condolences to the government and people of Namibia, especially First Lady Madame Monica Geingos.

“President Ramaphosa further extends his sympathies to President Nangolo Mbumba, the Cabinet of our neighbouring state and the leadership and members of the SWAPO Party at this time of mourning.

“President Ramaphosa and President Geingob enjoyed a close relationship which infused relations between our two countries. In 2023, President Ramaphosa hosted President Geingob on a State Visit to South Africa in April, while in October, President Ramaphosa undertook a Working Visit to Namibia to co-chair with President Geingob the Third Session of the South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission,” the Presidency said.

While in Namibia, President Ramaphosa held a meeting with his counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Malawi.

“The meeting continues from an engagement between the Heads of State that took place in Addis Ababa on the margins of the recently held AU [African Union] Summit. The leaders, whose countries have contributed troops to the SADC Mission in the DRC, discussed efforts towards the restoration of peace and security in the eastern DRC,” the Presidency said.

