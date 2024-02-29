Delhi Police arrests Uttarakhand man for harassing school student to leak private pictures online

Left Menu

Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man from Uttarakhand for allegedly blackmailing a minor girl to share her private pictures on social media, officials said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Subhan Ali, created fake social media account by impersonating as a girl. He then befriended the victim and challenged her to share her private pictures and videos with him during a 'truth and dare' game, the police said.

Ali, a resident of Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, later used these pictures to threaten the school student, they added.

The matter came to light when the girl's mother spotted her private pictures and videos on her phone and questioned her.

On February 20, the father of the victim lodged a complaint with South West Delhi police alleging that his daughter was being harassed by and blackmailed by Ali, a senior police officer said. He alleged that the accused threatened to post the girl's private photos and video online, the officer said.

He further stated that his daughter used a smart phone for taking online classes conducted by her school. His wife found her private video and photos on the same device, the officer added.

''During investigation, it was found that the alleged person impersonated himself as a girl to the victim on a social media platform and started chatting with her,'' the officer said. The victim got into his trap and shared her private photos and videos with the accused. The police found that the suspected social media ID was connected with a mobile number which was found active in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. On February 24, the police conducted raids in Udham Singh Nagar and nabbed Ali. He admitted his involvement in the crime. A smartphone used to commit the offence was recovered from his possession, the police added.

