MP: Man, two sons found hanging from tree; suicide and twin murders suspected

A man and his two sons were found hanging from a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Rundi village under Shamgarh police station limits, the official added.

''The bodies of Prakash (40), who sells blankets, and his sons in the 10-12 age group were found hanging from a tree in a field. It is suspected that the man committed suicide after killing his children,'' Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajram Dhakad said.

A probe is underway to find out why he took this extreme step, the official added.

