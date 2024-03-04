Left Menu

Israel says UN trying to keep quiet on report about Hamas sexual attacks

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-03-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 23:26 IST
Israel says UN trying to keep quiet on report about Hamas sexual attacks
Israel's foreign minister said on Monday he has recalled the country's UN ambassador for consultation over alleged UN attempts to keep quiet a report on sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas.

"I ordered our ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to return to Israel for immediate consultations regarding the attempt to keep quiet the serious UN report on the mass rapes committed by Hamas and its helpers on Oct. 7," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"Despite the authority granted to him, the UN secretary general did not order the convening of the security council in light of the findings, in order to declare Hamas a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on its supporters," Katz said.

