Umalusi awards accreditation certificates to 54 successful institutions

The ceremony was attended in a hybrid mode by approximately 700 delegates from the 50 independent schools, four private colleges and Umalusi officials. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-03-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 22:18 IST
Umalusi has awarded accreditation certificates to 54 successful institutions at an Accreditation Forum and Certificate Award Ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday. The event was organised to award accreditation certificates to 54 institutions (50 independent schools and four private colleges) that met Umalusi’s accreditation criteria to offer qualifications that are registered on the General and Further Education and Training Qualifications Sub-framework (GFETQSF). 

“I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to every institution represented here today for your commitment to excellence and your passion for quality education. May you continue to uphold the standards even after having been awarded your accreditation certificate,” Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, said. 

The breakdown of the 50 independent schools that were awarded accreditation certificates to offer the National Senior Certificate (NSC) is as follows:

•    10 are to offer Grades 1 - 7.•    Six are to offer Grades 1 - 9.•    22 are to offer Grades 1 - 12.•    One is to offer Grades 4 - 12.•    Nine are to offer Grades 8 - 12.•    Two are to offer Grades 10-12.

The four accredited private colleges were:

•    One is to offer NC(V) Levels 2-4 (Information Technology and Computer Sciences).•    Two are to offer N1-N3 Engineering Studies.•    One is to offer GETC: ABET at NQF Level 1.

Making reference to the question of what it means to teach, Umalusi Council Chairperson, Professor Yunus Ballim, challenged participants to engage meaningfully with the question: “If information is so ubiquitously available to our students, what case do we make as teachers to expect the students to come to class every day?”

The full names, accreditation numbers, and addresses of the institutions accredited in 2024 are listed in the official newsletter of Umalusi, Makoya. A full list of all Umalusi-accredited institutions is accessible on the website Accredited Private Education Institutions (umalusi-online.org.za). 

The public are urged to verify the accreditation status of institutions to avoid falling prey to bogus institutions. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

