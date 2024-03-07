Left Menu

UP: Missing nine-year-old girl found naked in forest, rape case lodged

A nine-year-old girl was found naked in an unconscious state from a forest area here, a day after she went missing from her home, officials said.The minors family members have alleged that she was raped, they added.The girl had come to her aunts house here with her mother three days ago.

  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old girl was found naked in an unconscious state from a forest area here, a day after she went missing from her home, officials said.

The minor's family members have alleged that she was raped, they added.

The girl had come to her aunt's house here with her mother three days ago. She was playing with other children outside the house when she went missing under suspicious circumstances at around 8 pm, SP Dehat Sagar Jain told PTI.

On Thursday morning, the minor was found in an unconscious state without clothes in the nearby forest area, the SP said. Based on a complaint by the victim's father, a rape case has been lodged against the accused who are yet to be identified, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had gone to buy some food items from a nearby shop and the shopkeeper said that she had left with the food items, the SP said.

While looking for the girl, her family members found her this morning in an unconscious state without clothes and informed the police, Jain said.

With the help of the police, the girl was taken to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

The police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed nearby to gather information about the incident, the officer added.

