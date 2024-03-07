Ghana Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has died, finance ministry says
Ghana's Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has died, the finance ministry's spokesperson said on Thursday.
There was no additional information on the circumstances of 45-year-old's death. Kumah, a lawyer by training and a father of six, assumed office as deputy finance minister in 2021.
