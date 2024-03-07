Biden to announce Gaza aid port construction in State of the Union speech
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 22:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will announce in his State of the Union speech on Thursday that the U.S. military will construct a port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian assistance by sea, senior administration officials said.
The officials also said at a news briefing that Hamas is delaying a new deal with Israel on releasing hostages because it has not agreed to free sick and elderly hostages, the officials told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target
Israel must adopt gender-responsive humanitarian measures in Gaza: UN experts
US lawmaker in Taiwan visit reassures support regardless of U.S. election outcome
Israel intercepts an apparent Houthi attack near the port city of Eilat
Israel to test Gaza day-after vision with 'humanitarian pockets'