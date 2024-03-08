North Korea's Kim guides artillery firing drill by Korean People's Army, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided an artillery firing drill by the Korean People's Army, the country's military force, on Thursday, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

The drill involved units that are in firing range of Seoul, the South Korean capital, the state media said, adding it "fulfilled important military missions for war deterrence." Thursday's artillery drill was aimed at increasing combat readiness posture and actual war capability, KCNA said.

Kim urged to push forward with preparations so the artillery sub-units could "take the initiative with merciless and rapid strikes at the moment of their entry into an actual war." "He stressed the need to train all the artillerymen of the whole army into experts in artillery engagement...and set forth important tasks for rounding off the artillery war preparations," the report said while referring to the leader of the reclusive state.

Earlier this week, the North Korean state media said

Kim inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country.

