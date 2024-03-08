Left Menu

CM Sawant thanks Modi, Shah after cabinet nod to bill to reserve seats for STs in Goa Assembly

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-03-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 10:17 IST
CM Sawant thanks Modi, Shah after cabinet nod to bill to reserve seats for STs in Goa Assembly
Pramod Sawant Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet approved a bill to facilitate reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the coastal state’s Assembly, calling it a major victory for the community.

Amid demands from ST members, the Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the ‘Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024’, which will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa.

Based on it, the Election Commission will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa Assembly Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefed reporters in Delhi on Thursday about the cabinet decision concerning Goa.

Minutes later, Sawant wrote on X, “I wholeheartedly thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for Central Cabinet approval to readjustment of the seats in the Legislative Assembly of the state of Goa for providing reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of the state.

“I also thank Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for his continued support in giving justice to the ST community in Goa. This is a major victory for the ST community of Goa!,'' he added.

The ST community in the state has been demanding reservation in Assembly constituencies. To press for their demand, community leaders under the banner of GAKUVED (Gauda, Kunbi, Velip, Danger) have been on a hunger strike in Panaji since Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024