IPS officer Sarah Sharma appointed DIG in CBI

Senior IPS officer Sarah Sharma was on Friday inducted as a Deputy Inspector General in the CBI, according to a Union personnel ministry order.

Sharma is a 2010-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Odisha cadre.

She has been inducted into the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for five years, it said.

Extensions in the tenures of two senior officers in the probe agency have also been approved.

The tenure of P Murugan, DIG, has been extended till March 15, 2027, according to another personnel ministry order.

The deputation tenure of Vidyut Vikash, currently a Superintendent of Police in the agency, has been extended up to February 18, 2025.

