Trump attorneys post bond to support USD 83.3 million award to writer in defamation case

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:20 IST
File photo
A lawyer for Donald Trump says the former president has secured a bond sufficient to support an USD 83.3 million jury award granted to writer E. Jean Carroll during a January defamation trial.

Attorney Alina Habba filed papers on Friday with the New York trial judge to show that Trump had secured a USD 91.6 million bond from the Federal Insurance Co. She simultaneously filed a notice of appeal to show Trump is appealing the verdict to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The posting of the bond was a necessary step to delay payment of the award until the 2nd Circuit can rule.

