Left Menu

Blinken urged Haitian PM to support government transition proposal, State Dept says

"The Secretary urged Henry to support this proposal in the interest of restoring peace and stability to Haiti so the Haitian people can resume their daily lives free from violence and despair," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement. Miller also said Washington has been encouraging Henry and other key stakeholders in Haiti for more than a year to reach a compromise that will end the ongoing political stalemate.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:01 IST
Blinken urged Haitian PM to support government transition proposal, State Dept says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Thursday and urged him to support a political transition proposal for the country, the State Department said on Friday.

Blinken expressed U.S. support for the proposal - developed in partnership with the Caribbean Community and Haitian stakeholders - to expedite a "transition to steer the country toward the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission and free and fair elections," it said in a statement. "The Secretary urged Henry to support this proposal in the interest of restoring peace and stability to Haiti so the Haitian people can resume their daily lives free from violence and despair," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Miller also said Washington has been encouraging Henry and other key stakeholders in Haiti for more than a year to reach a compromise that will end the ongoing political stalemate. Haiti's government on Thursday said it would extend a state of emergency around the capital Port-au-Prince for another month as gang violence that has threatened to bring down the government and led thousands to flee their homes appeared to show no sign of abating.

The U.N. humanitarian affairs agency warned that the country's health system was "nearing collapse," with shortages of staff, equipment, beds, drugs and blood to treat patients with gunshot wounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024