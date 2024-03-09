No Russia at first Ukraine peace summit, Zelenskiy says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 00:25 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russia would not be invited to the first peace summit due to be held in Switzerland.
After talks with President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Zelenskiy said a Russian representative could be invited to the next meeting after a roadmap for peace would be discussed and agreed upon with Ukrainian allies at the meeting in Switzerland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia action on Friday
IMF, Ukraine reach staff agreement on next disbursement of $880 mln
UK announces new Russia sanctions to mark Ukraine invasion anniversary
Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Odessa kills one, military says
UPDATE 4-UK announces new Russia sanctions to mark Ukraine invasion anniversary