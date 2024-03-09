Left Menu

No Russia at first Ukraine peace summit, Zelenskiy says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 00:25 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russia would not be invited to the first peace summit due to be held in Switzerland.

After talks with President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Zelenskiy said a Russian representative could be invited to the next meeting after a roadmap for peace would be discussed and agreed upon with Ukrainian allies at the meeting in Switzerland.

