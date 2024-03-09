US State Dept. OKs potential sale of joint light tactical vehicles to North Macedonia, Pentagon says
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of joint light tactical vehicles and related elements of logistics and program support to North Macedonia for an estimated cost of $111 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The principal contractors will be Oshkosh Defense, AM General, Leonardo DRS, and L3Harris, the Pentagon said.
