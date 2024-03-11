Left Menu

CAA was expected, state police on alert: UP DGP Prashant Kumar

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has made all its preparations and is on alert in view of the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

''We are already on alert. Our teams are patrolling. It (CAA) was expected and Uttar Pradesh Police is fully prepared to deal with any situation,'' UP acting Director General of Police Prashant Kumar told PTI.

He said state police has already done its groundwork for this.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre has announced implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

