Aldi UK raises pay for store assistants and deputy managers

The UK arm of German discount supermarket Aldi said on Tuesday it would increase hourly pay for store assistants and deputy store managers outside London to 12.40 pounds ($15.86) from 12.00 pounds, starting June 1.

Workers in London will see their pay rise from 13.55 pounds to 13.65 pounds, Aldi said. ($1 = 0.7820 pounds)

