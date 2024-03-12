Aldi UK raises pay for store assistants and deputy managers
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-03-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 13:54 IST
The UK arm of German discount supermarket Aldi said on Tuesday it would increase hourly pay for store assistants and deputy store managers outside London to 12.40 pounds ($15.86) from 12.00 pounds, starting June 1.
Workers in London will see their pay rise from 13.55 pounds to 13.65 pounds, Aldi said. ($1 = 0.7820 pounds)
