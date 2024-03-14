Canada has cut its embassy staff in Haiti, says foreign minister
Canada has reduced its embassy staff in Haiti and only essential employees now remain at the mission, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday in a post on the X social media network.
"This will allow us to maintain our presence in Haiti to support Canadians during this volatile situation, given limited availability of supplies," she said.
