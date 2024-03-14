ED issues fresh summons to ex-CM’s press advisor, wife of senior IAS officer
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's press adviser Abhishek Prasad, Preeti Kumar, wife of a senior IAS officer, and DSP Pramod Mishra for questioning in money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal mining and land deals in the state, official sources said on Thursday.
Prasad has been asked to depose at the federal agency's Ranchi office on March 18, Mishra on March 19 and Kumar on March 20, they said.
Sources said their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Prasad, alias Pintu, had appeared before the ED on February 9 and 10 for questioning in the same case, officials said.
