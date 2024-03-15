Left Menu

Rajnath Singh inaugurates new Headquarters of Indian Navy at Delhi Cantt.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone for the Indian Navy as it establishes its first independent headquarters in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:37 IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurates new Headquarters of Indian Navy at Delhi Cantt.
Efforts toward energy and water conservation are evident throughout the complex, with the integration of solar generation systems and advanced building materials. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Nausena Bhawan, the newly-constructed Headquarters of the Indian Navy, located at Delhi Cantt. was officially inaugurated by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on March 15, 2024. The inauguration marks a significant milestone for the Indian Navy as it establishes its first independent headquarters in Delhi.

Previously, the Navy operated from 13 different locations, necessitating a consolidated and purpose-built facility such as Nausena Bhawan. The architectural design of Nausena Bhawan was selected through a rigorous all-India Competition process, ensuring the building's functionality and aesthetic appeal. Comprising three wings across four stories, the building incorporates innovative construction technologies to optimize efficiency and sustainability.

Efforts toward energy and water conservation are evident throughout the complex, with the integration of solar generation systems and advanced building materials. The Hybrid Reinforced Cement Concrete Construction system enables the construction of large spans with maximum speed, while the building's design emphasises integration with natural elements through landscaped gardens and internal courtyards.

Internally, Nausena Bhawan boasts a comfortable and congenial atmosphere facilitated by a Central Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning system utilising Advanced Oxidation Plasma technology. Moreover, the complex is equipped with a state-of-the-art Integrated Building Management System, ensuring efficient coordination and monitoring of security services and utility systems.

The building has achieved a Green Rating IV under the Integrated Habitability Assessment, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices. Additionally, the complex features a comprehensive three-tier security system, including cutting-edge technologies such as Automatic Underbelly scanning of vehicles, Power fence, Face Recognition Cameras, Bollards, Vehicle Stoppers, Access Control, and Security Cameras.

In line with modern office practices, Nausena Bhawan is equipped with extensive IT infrastructure supported by UPS systems, promoting a paperless work environment and meeting the stringent network requirements of the Navy. The inauguration represents a significant step forward for the Indian Navy, providing a centralised and technologically advanced headquarters that reflects the nation's commitment to maritime excellence and national security.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024