Ukrainian drones have hit 12 Russian oil refineries, Kyiv source says

Long-range Ukrainian attack drones launched by the SBU domestic security service have hit 12 Russian oil refineries during the war so far, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters on Sunday.

Officials in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar said Ukrainian drones had attacked the Slavyansk oil refinery, 70km (45 miles) north of the regional capital, overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)