China willing to be reliable strategic partner of New Zealand, minister says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 15:54 IST
- Country:
- China
China is willing to become a reliable strategic partner of New Zealand in education, scientific and technological innovation, infrastructure, business environment and export expansion, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said.
Wang made the comment at a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. (Reporting Bernard Orr Editing by Bernadette Baum)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Christopher Luxon
- Bernadette Baum
- Chinese
- Bernard Orr
- Wang
- Wang Yi
- New Zealand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan detects 21 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels around nation
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as Pakistan's PM
China 'deeply concerned' about U.S. reviewing Chinese vehicles
Philippines conducts marine patrols to check presence of Chinese research ships
Germany opposed to trade curbs on Chinese solar panel imports