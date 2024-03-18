China willing to be reliable strategic partner of New Zealand, minister says

China is willing to become a reliable strategic partner of New Zealand in education, scientific and technological innovation, infrastructure, business environment and export expansion, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said.

Wang made the comment at a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. (Reporting Bernard Orr Editing by Bernadette Baum)

