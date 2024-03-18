2 arrested by Gurugram cyber police for cheating people

Two people have been arrested by the Gurugram cyber police for allegedly cheating people across the country to the tune of Rs 15 crore, police said on Monday.

Based on complaints, 215 cases were registered across the country, including 13 in Haryana. Of the cases registered in the state, two were with the Cyber police station, Manesar, police said.

Mohammad Amir and Akram Khan, residents of Haryana's Nuh district, defrauded people by making video calls and forcing them to watch indecent videos. After that, they made phone calls and coerced people to transfer money, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Siddhant Jain said the duo was arrested on March 5.

Police said that Rs 1.15 lakh cash and two mobile-phones were seized from their possession. He said after reviewing the data of the mobile-phones and SIM cards seized by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that they had committed fraud of about Rs 15.83 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)