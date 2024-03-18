Left Menu

2 arrested by Gurugram cyber police for cheating people

Of the cases registered in the state, two were with the Cyber police station, Manesar, police said.Mohammad Amir and Akram Khan, residents of Haryanas Nuh district, defrauded people by making video calls and forcing them to watch indecent videos.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:20 IST
2 arrested by Gurugram cyber police for cheating people
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been arrested by the Gurugram cyber police for allegedly cheating people across the country to the tune of Rs 15 crore, police said on Monday.

Based on complaints, 215 cases were registered across the country, including 13 in Haryana. Of the cases registered in the state, two were with the Cyber police station, Manesar, police said.

Mohammad Amir and Akram Khan, residents of Haryana's Nuh district, defrauded people by making video calls and forcing them to watch indecent videos. After that, they made phone calls and coerced people to transfer money, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Siddhant Jain said the duo was arrested on March 5.

Police said that Rs 1.15 lakh cash and two mobile-phones were seized from their possession. He said after reviewing the data of the mobile-phones and SIM cards seized by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that they had committed fraud of about Rs 15.83 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024