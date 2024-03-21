Left Menu

Chandra Textiles MD R Nandini is new chairperson of CII Southern Region

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:17 IST
The Managing Director of Coimbatore-based Chandra Textiles Private Limited, R Nandini has been elected as the chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region for the year 2024-25.

Prior to taking up the new role, she served the industry body as its Deputy Chairperson.

Nandini was also the past chairperson of Education Sub-Committee in 2022-23 and she is currently a member of the CII National Council, a press release said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and Managing Director of Kerala-based Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Thomas John Muthoot was elected as the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region for the period 2024-25.

Muthoot had served the Banking and Financial Services sub-committee of CII, as its Chairman. He was also the Chairman of CII Kerala State council in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

