Left Menu

Spanish journalist leaves Russia after authorities refuse to renew his visa

Multiple Russian news outlets have been blocked online, labelled as foreign agents or outlawed as undesirable organisations.A number of foreign journalists have been expelled from the country, or faced the Foreign Ministrys refusal to extend their visas.In August 2021, the Foreign Ministry refused to renew the visa for BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford amid tensions with the UK.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:14 IST
Spanish journalist leaves Russia after authorities refuse to renew his visa
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish daily El Mundo said on Thursday that its correspondent in Russia left the country after authorities refused to renew his journalist visa.

El Mundo said Xavier Colás left Russia on Wednesday, a day after an official told him that if he didn't leave before his visa expired, he would have problems. He is one of several journalists effectively expelled from Russia amid unrelenting crackdown on critical news outlets, opposition activists and human rights groups that has intensified since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine more than two years ago.

According to El Mundo, Colás had been visited by police officers who warned him to stop covering demonstrations by women whose loved ones serve in the Russian military, one of the few visible signs of public discontent with the war.

Russia's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Colás had been reporting from Russia for 12 years. He also reported from Ukraine and recently published his first book, "Putinistán," about President Vladimir Putin's government.

"I have simply done my job: I have told what happens, I have spoken to the people who suffer because of it and I have explained who is responsible for what is happening,'' the journalist said on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, adding that he had 24 hours to leave Russia.

Independent media and journalists in Russia have come under increasing pressure from the government in recent years. Multiple Russian news outlets have been blocked online, labelled as "foreign agents" or outlawed as "undesirable" organisations.

A number of foreign journalists have been expelled from the country, or faced the Foreign Ministry's refusal to extend their visas.

In August 2021, the Foreign Ministry refused to renew the visa for BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford amid tensions with the UK. Several months later, the Russian authorities expelled Tom Vennink, a Moscow correspondent for the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, citing "administrative violations." In February 2022, just three weeks before invading Ukraine, the Russian authorities announced shutting down the Moscow office of German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle and withdrawing its staff's accreditations.

In May 2022, when the fighting in Ukraine was in full swing, the Russian authorities closed the bureau of Canada's broadcaster the CBC and stripped its journalists of visas and credentials.

In March 2023, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested on a reporting trip to Russia and later charged with espionage — allegations he and his employer vehemently denied, while the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained.

In August 2023, Russian authorities refused to renew the visa of Eva Hartog, a Dutch journalist writing for the Dutch news magazine De Groene Amsterdammer and for Politico Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024