BOE Governor Bailey signals rate cuts 'in play' in upbeat take on UK economy, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 10:52 IST
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the expectation of more interest rate cuts this year on a whole was not "unreasonable", striking an optimistic tone about the UK economy, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"The fact that we have a curve that has cuts in it for the year as a whole is not unreasonable to me," Bailey told FT in an interview.

"All our meetings are in play. We take a fresh decision every time," he said to FT when asked if all the upcoming MPC meetings were live when it comes to possible policy moves.

