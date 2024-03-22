Nauru president to visit China after ditching Taiwan
Nauru President David Adeang will visit China next week, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday, two months after the tiny Pacific Islands nation ditched ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing.
Adeang will visit China from March 24-29, the Chinese foreign ministry said.
