Man sets himself on fire at Kerala police station

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 24-03-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 17:00 IST
  • India

A police station in Kerala's northern Palakkad district witnessed dramatic scenes on Sunday as a man set himself ablaze on its premises after pouring kerosene on himself. Rajesh, a 30-year-old local man, attempted to kill himself at Alathur police station here in the afternoon.

He suffered 90 per cent burns, and was rushed to a nearby Taluk hospital, from where he has now been shifted to the government medical college.

According to the police, Rajesh set himself on fire hours after he was summoned to the station over a harassment complaint filed by a woman.

Though the matter was settled after discussion with both parties, Rajesh came back to the station after some time, poured kerosene all over his body and set himself on fire, they said.

He is in a serious condition, they added.

