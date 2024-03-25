Kremlin declines to comment on progress of concert hall attack probe
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday it was inappropriate to comment on the investigation into last Friday's shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert centre near Moscow.
He was asked at a briefing to comment on a statement by the Islamic State militant group claiming responsibility for the attack, in which more than 130 people were killed.
The Kremlin also left unanswered a question about the treatment of four detained suspects, pictures of whom were circulated showing injuries that appeared to suggest they had been beaten or otherwise physically abused.
