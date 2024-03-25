4 drown in river in Telangana after Holi celebrations
Holi revelry took a tragic turn for a group of four youngsters after they drowned in Wardha river in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred in Thatipalli village when the youth had gone to bathe in the river after celebrating Holi festival. None of them knew how to swim and drowned one after the other, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar told PTI. The deceased were said to be in the age group of 22-25. With the help of local fishermen and swimmers, police recovered their bodies. All of them were allegedly drunk, police said based on preliminary investigation. A probe was on.
