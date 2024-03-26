Left Menu

Three killed, two injured as jeep rams into tree in MP's Damoh district

Three people were killed and two injured in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh after a jeep crashed into a tree near village Devdogara. The driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. Two passengers died on their way to the hospital. The injured are receiving treatment at a nearby Medical College Hospital.

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 26-03-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 09:38 IST
Three killed, two injured as jeep rams into tree in MP's Damoh district
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and two injured after a jeep rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near village Devdogara under Patera police station area on Monday evening, an official said.

Patera police station in-charge Amit Mishra said the driver lost control over the wheels, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a tree. One person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on their way to hospital, he said.

Two more injured occupants of the vehicles are being treated at Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur, Mishra said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024