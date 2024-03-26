At least 32,414 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says
At least 32,414 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Tuesday.
There were 81 Palestinians killed and 93 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
