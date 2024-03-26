China demands Pakistan investigate attack that killed Chinese engineers

China's embassy in Pakistan demanded investigations into an attack by a suicide bomber that killed Chinese engineers working on a dam project on Tuesday.

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers in northwest Pakistan, killing six people, police said, the third major attack on Chinese interests in the South Asian country in a week.

"The Chinese embassy and consulates in Pakistan have immediately launched emergency work, demanding that the Pakistani side conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take practical and effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens," the embassy said in statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)