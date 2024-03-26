Yemen's Houthis say they attacked four ships in Gulf of Aden, Red Sea
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:43 IST
Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they launched six attacks in the last 72 hours in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea including four attacks on ships.
