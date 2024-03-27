Left Menu

SIU to probe corruption at KZN Film Commission

The SIU said it will also “identify system failures and make systematic recommendations” for the commission.

Pretoria | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 18:44 IST
SIU to probe corruption at KZN Film Commission
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to launch a probe into allegations of serious maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud at the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission (KZNFC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation R.4539 of 22 March 2024 authorising an investigation into “the procurement of and contracting for suitably qualified companies to partner and invest” with KZNFC in the development and operation of the KZN Studios including the commission’s investment in KZN Studios.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by KZNFC or the State. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of KZNFC, the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity.

“The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 July 2017 and 22 March 2024, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 1 July 2017 and after the date of the Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, and incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” an SIU statement explained.

The SIU said it will also “identify system failures and make systematic recommendations” for the commission.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

“The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration,” the statement concluded. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

