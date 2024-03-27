Left Menu

Shooting inside police station: Court junks pre-arrest bail plea of Maharashtra MLA's son

A court in Maharashtras Thane district has rejected the pre-arrest bail application of Vaibhav Ganpat Gaikwad, whose MLA father allegedly shot at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station last month, a court official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:08 IST
Shooting inside police station: Court junks pre-arrest bail plea of Maharashtra MLA's son
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has rejected the pre-arrest bail application of Vaibhav Ganpat Gaikwad, whose MLA father allegedly shot at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station last month, a court official said on Wednesday. Vaibhav has been absconding since the February 2 incident. According to the police, Vaibhav's father and BJP lawmaker Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena inside the Ulhasnagar police in the district over a land dispute. Vaibhav Gaikwad's counsel told the Kalyan court that the charges against his client were false and that he had been wrongly implicated due to his familial association. He also claimed discrepancies in CCTV footage to suggest that Mahesh Gaikwad's lawyers might have orchestrated the firing, the official said citing the argument. After hearing the defence and the public prosecutor, Additional District and Sessions Court Judge S G Inamdar rejected Vaibhav's anticipatory bail application, he said. Of the five accused in the case, five have been arrested. Vaibhav's father MLA Gaikwad is currently in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024