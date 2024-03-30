Dutch police arrest man exiting nightclub, last hostage released
A hostage drama at a nightclub in the eastern Netherlands ended on Saturday when police arrested a man wearing a balaclava mask after he exited the club. "The last hostage has just been released. There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said earlier. People were held at the nightclub by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf had reported, citing several anonymous sources.
"The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested," a police statement said. "We cannot share more information at this time." Journalists at the scene said a man left the nightclub with his hands in the air and was detained and put in a police vehicle.
Special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of the town of Ede, to deal with a hostage situation, police said on social media. There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said earlier.
