Left Menu

Ecuador captures leader from Los Lobos gang

Ecuadorean authorities on Saturday said they had captured a leader of a powerful gang, Los Lobos, which has been accused of involvement in the assassination of the country's anti-corruption presidential candidate last August.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 31-03-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 03:03 IST
Ecuador captures leader from Los Lobos gang
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuadorean authorities on Saturday said they had captured a leader of a powerful gang, Los Lobos, which has been accused of involvement in the assassination of the country's anti-corruption presidential candidate last August. Ecuador has been struggling to bring violence under control amid a 90-day state of emergency declared to tackle 22 gangs, including Los Lobos, which are considered terrorist groups.

During the capture of a man known under the alias of Vicente, authorities said two alleged criminals were injured. Soldiers also made 12 arrests and confiscated $200,000 as well as different types of arms and ammunition, and explosives. Last month, the attorney general's office said five suspects accused of involvement in the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was gunned down in Quito ahead of the election, would go on trial.

Two leaders of Los Lobos who have been accused of planning the assassination of Villavicencio have already been jailed. Villavicencio, a former legislator and crusading journalist, was shot while leaving a campaign event, becoming the most prominent victim of the country's spiking violence.

Ecuadorean authorities do not typically publish the full names of people under prosecution. Los Lobos has thousands of members, according to some reports, and runs operations also inside Ecuador's violent prison system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024