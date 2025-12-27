Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Israel's recognition of Somaliland as an independent nation has sparked controversy, with Africa's regional governance bodies and Somalia's federal government rejecting the move. This is the first time any country has recognized Somaliland's independence since its declaration in 1991. The decision has raised questions about Israel's motives and regional stability.

Updated: 27-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:47 IST
On Saturday, Africa's regional governance bodies officially rejected Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland as an independent nation. This move marks the first such recognition by any country in over three decades.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has functioned with its own government and currency but had never been recognized internationally until Israel's declaration on Friday. The African Union's Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized that acknowledging Somaliland as independent would jeopardize peace and stability in Africa.

Somalia's federal government swiftly denounced Israel's action as unlawful, stressing that Somaliland remains a part of Somalia. The motivations behind Israel's decision remain unclear, though past discussions involving resettlement plans offer some context.

