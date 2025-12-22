Ecuador Court Delivers Verdict in Soldiers' Disappearance Case
An Ecuadorean court has sentenced 11 soldiers to over 34 years in prison for the forced disappearance of four minors in Guayaquil. Additionally, five soldiers who cooperated with the investigation received two-and-a-half-year sentences.
An Ecuadorean court has handed down significant sentences in a high-profile case involving the forced disappearance of minors. Eleven soldiers were sentenced to more than 34 years in prison for their involvement in the disappearance of four boys aged 11 to 15 during security operations in Guayaquil last year.
This decision comes as a stern message about accountability and justice being served for human rights violations.
In a related ruling, five soldiers who cooperated with the prosecution were given two-and-a-half-year prison sentences, highlighting the importance of collaboration in legal proceedings.
